Columnist provided much humor with his take on ballot questions
To the editor:
Re: “No, No, Yes, No!” by Bob Foley, column, Oct. 21:
My sincere thanks to Bob Foley for a much needed laugh. Does he really think that people will do what he says on ballot questions?
On Question 1, the argument that “we have a big budget surplus already” isn’t a good one. That money will not magically regenerate once spent. So spending the surplus on schools or public transit might help for one year or one project, but it won’t be available in the next budget year. So a longer term solution to better funding education and transit might be warranted.
Question 2 would require dental insurance companies to spend 80+% on patient care. Currently, they are not required to spend anything on patient care. So again, the change may be helpful.
Question 3 would expand (“gradually”) the number of establishments allowed to sell alcohol AND allow retailers to take out of state ID for purchases. This could help many retailers, but presents issues like grocery store self check out (can’t check ID) and may not address issues unique to the industry.
Question 4 is not in the state’s guide and is a bit more confusing. Voting “yes” would allow a law giving undocumented persons the right to obtain a driver’s license (which indicates they aren’t citizens), and is supported by many police organizations. Those opposed, the “no” voters object to giving “them” a license. And add in a bunch of scare tactics. A “no” vote enacts the change, not a “yes” vote.
All that said, I rarely vote in favor of ballot initiatives. They are usually too vaguely written (see the one about recreational marijuana a few years ago, basically said hey on this date, it’s legal), and too often solve a problem for one group but cause other groups worse problems.
I suggest that people not vote as Foley says, but actually look into the pros and cons and make an educated decision. But hey, thanks for the laugh.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro