Columnist pushes voter suppression
To the editor:
Re: “Let’s talk about forgiveness,” by Bob Foley, column, Sept. 9:
Hopefully, someone other than me noticed Bob Foley’s suggestion to suppress voting by those who do not walk like him, do not think like him, and choose to not vote in the manner he votes.
Those who vote by mail or early should have every choice that those who vote in person have on their ballot. No ballot should have limited options because the voter chooses to not vote in person.
Regarding his final comment “there are no ex-Marines”, I am not impressed.
My last encounter with those with a similar ideology was extremely negative. That group of Marines, were comfortable stating that my husband’s four years in the Navy Seabees were inadequate because he was not a marine nor had he served in Vietnam. He served prior to Vietnam.
Carol Willis
Attleboro