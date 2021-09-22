To the editor:
Re: “Truth is the enemy of the right,” by Aldo Ferrario (Voice of the Public, Sept. 21):
Enjoying the writings of Bob Foley is one thing but what he is able to do to Aldo Ferrario is another.
It’s more than obvious that Ferrario is quite taken with his hatred for Foley and everything Republican and totally blind when it comes to the obvious failings of our current president and his more than catastrophic exit of Americans from Afghanistan.
Ferrario blames former President Donald Trump for Joe Biden’s failure when plain and simply, Biden could not lead when leadership was most important. Our aging president is not capable and is ill advised by a group of political hacks determined to change America to serve their own self interests.
Our first president, George Washington, warned Americans when leaving office saying his biggest fear for our nation’s future was political parties, what insight.
Douglas Gobin
Attleboro
