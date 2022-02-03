Columnist says what many are thinking
To the editor:
Re: “Has columnist’s readership dropped off?” by Dominic Cucé (Voice of the Public, Feb. 1):
Letter writer Domenic Cucé says he has noticed that “negative letters to Bob Foley’s column have been steadily decreasing.” He says readers are no longer interested in Foley’s column.
Could it be that they have come to the realization that Foley’s opinions are in fact more accurate than not.
Contrary to what Cucé says, he is still reading them.
Doug Gobin
Attleboro