Columnist sees poor as lazy, freeloaders
To the editor:
Re: “Let’s talk about forgiveness,” by Bob Foley, column, Sept. 9:
Bob Foley’s view: By his writings, he sees our citizenry as a small segment of responsible workers earning enough from one job to live, save and pay their taxes and the rich who should not have their rewards for hard work (or inheritance) taken-away and a huge segment of under-achievers seeking only free handouts.
My view: Our citizenry is a small segment of responsible workers earning enough to live, save and pay their taxes plus a huge segment of workers barely making enough from more than one job to live and pay their taxes, but not enough to save and a growing cadre of rich who in the last 40 years have reaped the largest portion of the country’s wealth by being under-taxed and under-regulated by a government mostly run by plutocrats of both parties. I don’t agree that a huge segment of workers are “under-achievers seeking only handouts.”
Foley’s “forgiveness” turned out to be the country’s current legislation to forgive our student borrowers’ loans, which were allowed by poor regulating to grow to levels that stunt their lives as productive adult citizens. I say, we should help our young to get going with life by forgiving those unconscionable loans. The days of “Go West young man” to make your fortune by your enterprise are long over.
I agree with Foley: “We need legislators who are concerned with constituent welfare rather than continuing to line their pockets” by under-taxing and under-regulating wealth.
I see only progressive-minded candidates who are called to public service as worthy to do this. Does Foley agree? If not, who else?
Finally, to Foley’s “there are no ex-Marines” comment:
Agreed, but this ex-Marine and fellow naval aviator of 50 years ago wonders how Foley feels about the present status of our USMC who has seen two retired USMC generals, James Mattis and John Kelly, accept and perform high level jobs with an administration that promotes insurrection? That’s quite a change from 50 years ago, when, with no reservation we, I believed all ranks, accepted and performed lawful orders to protect our republic.
Thomas Richards
North Attleboro