Columnist shouldn’t bite the hand that feeds him
To the editor:
Re: “Put up or shut up all you trolls,” by Peter Gay, column, July 24:
Peter Gay’s column left me rather perplexed (as well as thoroughly insulted).
Gay’s column went to great lengths to criticize and admonish North Attleboro residents who would dare to be so audacious as to vocalize their discontent with the trash receptacles in use under the new trash program recently instituted in the town. How dare they render a conflicting opinion to a decision made by North Attleboro’s town manager and town council!
In fact, Gay unceremoniously referred to those discontented individuals as “trolls,” which I find to be insolent and demeaning.
Try calling your boss a troll and see what might come from that.
Gay manages NorthTV Cable, which is financially supported by North Attleboro residents (while he personally is also generously compensated) by the taxes/fees paid by North’s residents — those same individuals (myself included) he refered to as trolls.
Yet, if I’m not mistaken, Gay pays no real estate taxes in town because he resides in Attleboro.
So, where Gay makes no financially vested contribution, by way of real estate tax payments, yet is perfectly willing to allow North’s residents to generously compensate him, it is this resident’s suggestion that Gay quietly appreciate the income he derives from North Attleboro residents and refrain from criticizing those residents who dare render an opinion.
It is unwise to bite the hand that feeds you.
Dick Kieltyka
North Attleboro