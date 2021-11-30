Columnist states the truth and truth stands on its own
To the editor:
Re: “Beholden to no one,” by Bill Gouveia (column, City & Town, Nov. 29):
Upon first reading it, Bill Gouveia’s column seemed reasonable.
Long-time columnist stands for his principles despite recent criticism.
But, something about it bothered me and I gave it some extra thought. And here’s what I concluded. Gouveia should have never written that column because truth does not need to be explained. In short, truth is never having to say you’re sorry.
In all fairness, Gouveia does not apologize per se, but what he seems to do is to try to explain it. And, that’s almost the same thing because as far as I know, letter writers have leveled criticism but no one asked him to explain.
Now is not the time to get cold feet. We are at one of the most important juncture of our history. The next few years will determine if we will continue to have a popularly elected representative republic or if we will become a banana republic like many of our hemispheric neighbors.
I look forward to reading Gouveia’s column and I feel grateful that we have such a wise person in our Sun Chronicle community.
But, today’s column in which Gouveia explains that he is neither liberal or conservative, is simply a waste of ink and space. Let’s face it, like it or not Gouveia is a liberal columnist. Now is not the time to apologize for the truth because you will never hear the other side apologizing for the lies. Or as they prefer to call them “alternative facts.”
Dominic Cuce
North Attleboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.