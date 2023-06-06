Columnist swings and misses ... once again
To the editor:
Re: “Where are the adults?” by Bob Foley, column, June 2:
Bob Foley’s weekly column is becoming more and more like FOX TV in print form. Each week he tries to turn opinion into fact and swings and misses more than the Red Sox.
On top of that, he somehow can’t understand why the people of Massachusetts consistently vote Democrat. Because of the Democratic stronghold here, we have the best quality of life in the country and that comes with a price tag the majority of voters here are willing to pay.
Last week he claimed President Joe Biden went back on his word to not negotiate the debt ceiling, when the fact is he did what was best for the country, avoiding a financial disaster that would have spread worldwide and ruined our credit rating. Foley’s guy, Donald Trump, came out saying if he were president he would have let the country default. I think Biden made the right choice protecting us from the crazies on the right.
Funny when Foley started to talk about spending and budgets, never once did he mention the $1.5 trillion dollar tax cut give-away that Trump gave to himself and his rich friends. Who is going to pay for that Mr. Foley? Looks like we are, right now and into the future.
Then of course, he went on to once again attack young people who have piled up student debt. How can they not under the present system. At UMass, for example, it’s $32,000 per year for in state resident and $53,000 for out-of-state students. How does a person just starting out in life pay that amount to further their education? There are only two choices under the present system: Have rich parents or go into debt.
Speaking of adults, why do we have to listen to the same childish dribble every week from Foley? How about giving someone else on the right a chance to express their views and maybe be more reasonable than what we have to endure each Friday. Maybe someone who would want to seek a middle ground so we could talk to one another rather than against one another.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield