Columnist takes liberties with description of Norton meeting
To the editor:
Re: “70M and not one question,” by Bill Gouveia, column, May 21:
Bill Gouveia wrote that at the recent Norton Town Meeting, the $70 million town budget was approved “and not one question” was asked.
The town “spent approximately one minute listening to the budget being moved as recommended by the finance committee.” “We all wanted to get home early” was the theme of his column.
Well as usual, I have to point out the “bull” that’s a part of his essay.
First Gouveia stated, “I had questions but wasn’t fast enough” to ask a question about the town budget. Well, Gouveia has admittedly written that he’s been going to these meeting for 50 years. He was on the finance committee for years. He was town moderator for years and that night he sat about as close to the microphone at that meeting as possible. If Gouveia really had any intention of asking a question he, of all people, knew when and how to ask that question.
I was at the same meeting and I, too, voted to not allow a reconsideration of the previously approved budget. I felt that was the responsibility of the finance committee which had looked at each line item down to the $2K we spend on the sealer of weights and measures. I’ll trust the current 10 of 11 finance committee members who bothered to attend the town’s earlier budget meetings to deep dive the town’s budgets.
Finally, Gouveia wanted to “get home early.”
Well, since I was one of the last attendees to leave the meeting, I figure I would be the last one to my car in the parking lot. But no, sure enough I found Gouveia out in the same lot discussing whatever with a member of the select board and the new town moderator.
Gouveia was surely in no hurry to “get home early” that night.
Mark Sweeney
Norton