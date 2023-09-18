Columnist took Trump comments out of context
To the editor:
Re: “Surely we can do better,” by Bill Gouveia, column, Sept. 11:
As usual, Bill Gouveia is consumed with everything Trump. It was the worst four years of his life.
Yes, then-President Donald Trump “asked the question” if bleach may be injected into humans to eliminate COVID-19 from the body. But Gouveia forgot to mention the context in which Trump made his comment. Trump was “spitballing” ideas on the fly toward Dr. Deborah Brix (White House coronavirus response coordinator under Trump).
Trump’s comment came after William Bryan, Undersecretary for Science and Technology at the Department of Homeland Security, presented a study that found sun exposure and cleaning agents like bleach can kill the virus when it lingers on surfaces.
Trump remarked on the effectiveness of those methods and wondered if they could help address infections in the human body. He asked a question. We were all new to this pandemic and Trump made his statement on April 23, 2020, only five to six weeks into the pandemic. The vaccine was still about nine months away.
Here’s where the spitballing came in when Trump asked the following:
“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that, so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me. So, we’ll see, but the whole concept of the light, the way it kills it in one minute. That’s pretty powerful.”
Mark Sweeney
Norton