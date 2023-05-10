Columnist using scare tactics in gun debate
To the editor:
Re: “A theory to reducing gun violence,” by Bob Foley, column, May 5:
As usual Bob Foley’s thought process requires no thinking, just regurgitation of whatever faux news he’s been consuming.
He rants that “It is generally agreed upon by many liberal thinkers that gun bans and confiscations are the solution” to our gun problem. I have truly met none that are for confiscation. It is a lie meant to scare people.
Then he reiterated the gun lobby position that the Second Amendment guarantees unfettered private ownership of guns. Former Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger — a lifelong Republican appointed by Republicans to the Court of Appeals and who served on the high court from 1969-1986 — said the sale, purchase and use of guns should be regulated just as automobiles and boats are.
Then he said that the root cause of gun violence is “the irresponsible, violent use of guns by criminals,” yet many shootings are by people who the violence might be their first criminal act as with a kid knocking on the wrong door or someone turning around in the wrong driveway or mistaking a car in a parking lot.
In the name of gun freedom. Foley and others take away the first right in our Declaration of Independence – life. The headline of the Friday, April 28 Foley column said it best: “Believe it or Not.” Go with the latter not the former.
Bill Darcey
Foxboro