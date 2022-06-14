Columnist values an amendment over lives
To the editor:
Re: “Second Amendment or government control” by Bob Foley (column, June 10):
Bob Foley really needs to find new material. All the tired tropes about how his gun rights are absolute. The utter disregard for the families of the children killed by an angry 18-year-old who bought two guns with less effort than it takes to buy Sudafed at a pharmacy, for those grieving loved ones shot at a grocery store because an 18-year-old believes the word of pundits and was able to obtain a gun.
Apparently, Foley doesn’t actually care about lives, or anything but a misinterpreted Constitutional amendment which he values over all else.
Please explain to us all how your personal desire for firearms is more important than the lives of 19 fourth-grade students, and two of their teachers.
Please explain how 10 grocery shoppers are dead because Foley believes we don’t need any standard gun laws in this country.
Sorry, Foley, but your callous disregard for human life is simply appalling. You have crossed a line. A moral line, where you value a bunch of words on parchment over people. Where your personal beliefs are more important than the lives of others.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro