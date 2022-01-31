Columnist was right on target
To the editor:
Re: “It’s going to be quite a year,” column by Bob Foley (Opinion Page, Jan. 28):
Fantastic column by Bob Foley (as usual). Foley provides 18 bullet points concerning what is happening in America today. Each point 100 percent correct. If you missed it I suggest you dig out Friday’s copy of The Sun Chronicle and turn to Page A7. Read it a couple of times and then you will know how to vote in future elections if you have any interest in saving the America we know and love.
Kenneth Porter
Attleboro