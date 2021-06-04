Columnist was spot on: GOP is un-American
To the editor:
I have re-read Bill Gouveia’s column of May 31 (“It’s simply un-American”) a number of times, vainly searching for even a hint of the garbage that was alluded to by letter writer Bruce Wessel on June 3 (“Liberal slant by Sun Chronicle is disappointing”)
Perhaps Wessel has some cognitive problems of which I am not aware. How else to explain his inability to grasp the truth in Gouveia’s well-written and succinctly laid out explanation of the Republicans’ cowardly, and I might add, thoroughly un-patriotic willingness to confront the facts of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
At any rate, I for one want to thank Gouveia for this — once again — well-done effort on such an important matter.
Frederick Walters
Attleboro
