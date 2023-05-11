Columnist’s assertions about women degrading
To the editor:
Re: “Women count in the abortion debate,” by Larry Ruark, column, May 2:
Larry Ruark makes some big assertions about how helpless and weak women are in today’s world. He supposes that women need men like him to speak out against other men who allegedly make all the rules so men can save women so they can have abortions.
I believe his position is degrading to women.
Ruark may not realize that in Massachusetts, abortion is available to any girl or woman age 16 and over right up until birth. His claim that “women don’t count” is disconnected from the status of women in our society and the reality of abortion in our local community. Over 1,800 abortions were performed in Attleboro last year.
Ruark’s statements about misogyny controlling abortion are also misplaced. There are millions of women who think abortion is wrong, too.
Further, a study from the University of California at San Francisco surveyed women who were denied an abortion because they were beyond the legal gestation limit. Their findings showed that by their child’s 5th birthday, 96% of women were happy they did not have an abortion. This challenges Ruark’s statement regarding so-called adverse effects a compelled pregnancy and birth have on a woman.
Ruark only tells half the abortion story and makes no mention of the countless women devastated by their abortion. Google “abortion regret” and see how pervasive it really is. Plus, there are dozens of abortion recovery programs currently helping women heal their hearts and souls. These broken women are ignored because they don’t fit the “abortion is healthcare” narrative and that is what is really wrong.
Kathy Hill
Mansfield