Columnist’s characterization of ‘religious traditions’ false
To the editor:
Re: “Women count in the abortion debate,” by Larry Ruark, column, May 2:
Larry Ruark’s characterization of “Christian religious traditions” regarding women as “misogynistic” is patently false. He not only demonstrates ignorance of Biblical Christianity, but again displays his hostility to it.
The first woman, Eve, was given the blessing and privilege of being “the mother of all living” (Genesis 3:20). Her very name meant “life” or “living,” and she and her descendants highly valued childbearing, treasuring it as a gift. They saw barren-hood as a cause for sorrow and grief. The godly woman Hannah was deeply distressed that her womb was closed, and prayed that God would look on what she termed her “affliction” and give her a child (1 Samuel 1:11). God answered her prayer.
Jesus’ mother Mary experienced the most remarkable and consequential “unexpected pregnancy” in all of history. She didn’t in any way seek out a way to get rid of the “thing” in her womb. If Planned Parenthood existed, they would have advised her to take the human pesticide “pill.” They should be called “Planned Barren-hood.”
Instead, Mary’s response was to offer up praise and heartfelt thanksgiving to God; “My soul magnifies the Lord, and my spirit has rejoiced in God my Savior. For He has regarded the lowly state of His maidservant; for behold, henceforth all generations will call me blessed” (Luke 1:46-48). Prior generations of Jewish women hoped they might be the one to be the earthly mother of the Son of God in the flesh, named Jesus because He would save His people from their sins (Luke 1:31). And for Him to save meant that He would do all that was necessary in order for God to forgive sinners justly. Paul explains this in Romans 3:21-26.
In Jesus Christ’s walk on earth, several women ministered to Him. One was rewarded for her faithfulness by being the first to see Him physically resurrected from the dead (John 20:11-16).
Ruark and others of his mindset might find the description of the “virtuous wife” in Proverbs 31:10-31 to be illuminating regarding the high Biblical view of womanhood, if they can overcome their uninformed prejudice against Christianity.
The Rev. Paul Wanamaker
Norton