Columnist’s ‘facts’ don’t match reality
To the editor:
Re: “A better way to feed those in need,” by Bob Foley (column, Aug. 27):
I wish Bob Foley would research some of his ideas before he puts them in print.
The cheapest prepared meals, such as Dinnerly, run about $5 per plate, per person. These are unprepared meals you must cook. Doing the math for a family of four for a month — $20x30=$600. And that is for dinner alone! No breakfast or lunch. Once again Foley’s fantasies don’t match real world reality.
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk
