Columnist’s many dog whistles
To the editor:
Re: (“Norm Crosby and Denny Crane alive and well,” by Bob Foley, Opinion, July 9)
I was delighted to see that Bob Foley has run out of criticisms for President Joe Biden. He was reduced to attacking Biden’s diction and gaffes, while rehashing innuendos about Biden hiding in the basement last fall. The column merely leads us to wonder if Foley is hiding out in a basement himself.
Americans were embarrassed by four years of un-American behavior: Bold-faced lies, corruption, and petty vindictiveness. Biden’s gaffes are overwhelmed by what former president Donald Trump had to say: That we cure COVID-19 by injecting bleach into our bodies; his “perfect” conversation extorting Ukraine’s president; his Jan. 6 speech enraging followers as they set off to commit insurrection.
These are only the tip of the iceberg. Foley’s irrational loyalty to Trump, prevents him from seeing the real embarrassment.
Foley is now using “dog whistle” rhetoric as well. A few weeks ago, he took issue with people voting who he didn’t deem worthy or as smart as he is, a position ignoring the Constitution, but consistent with the post-Civil War Jim Crow laws.
In Friday’s column, Foley slipped in a new dog whistle, suggesting that the presidential torch will be passed to Vice President Kamala Harris. There’s nothing controversial about a vice president becoming president; it has happened several times. So why does he say it? Foley clearly wants to heighten white fears of a Black woman in the Oval Office.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.