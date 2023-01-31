Columnist’s rants about ‘indoctrination’ ring false
To the editor:
Re: “Yes, Bridget: You can have your flag back ... if your kids allow it” by Bob Foley, column, Jan. 27:
Unsurprisingly, Bob Foley utterly misses the point and rants on about “indoctrinating” children.
Apparently, without teachers, children couldn’t possibly get the message that the Trump wing in particular, and Republicans more generally, believe they are the “real Americans” entitled to exclusive use of the American flag. He ignores the fact that Trump “merchandise” includes American flags altered to include depictions of Trump’s face, or words in support of Trump, or guns.
All of which violates the U.S. Flag Code, by the way. Apparently, the problem isn’t kids seeing this display of American flags devoted to supporting the GOP’s de facto leader wouldn’t give the impression that the flag is a “Republican” thing.
As to the whining about “indoctrination,” perhaps Foley would like to explain to us that it’s perfectly fine to tell children that enslaved people were “happy” because telling white children the truth about enslavement would make white children feel bad.
Children deserve to learn the reality of American history, at age-appropriate levels.
The real “indoctrination” is banning books, denying realities and attempting to control college courses with laws designed to whitewash American history.
A generation of children taught only the whitewashed version of events — that enslaved people were happy, that indigenous people were “savages,” and on and on, is not a generation I want leading my future. Knowledge is power. And apparently Foley and others of his mindset are utterly terrified of the next generation having knowledge.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro