Columnists, reporters, should list their party affiliation
To the editor:
In response to recent comments by Sun Chronicle columnists Peter Gay, Mike Kirby, as well as Sun Chronicle policy: I thought that all states had done away with allowing straight-ticket voting.
I vote based on the past performance or stated stances of those running, especially for local positions, and not their “party.”
We don’t have primary races for local offices based on party designation like we do for state and national elections. Party doesn’t matter at the local level.
Maybe it would make more sense for the newspaper to require all columnists and opinion page writers to include their party affiliation next to their names.
Since this may show up on the opinion page, I’ll start. I am unenrolled. I have voted for Democrats, Republicans, Green Rainbow and others. I would add a request that Associated Press writers tell us their party designation, too.
Robert Lanpher
North Attleboro