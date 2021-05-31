To the editor:
For at least a decade, Bob Foley has baffled Sun Chronicle readers with his irrational outbursts in Voice of the Public. Yet he presumes to tell us who is smart enough to vote. He apparently also wants to bring Jim Crow to Massachusetts (“Voting laws should be tightened,” Opinion, May 28).
It is one thing to make voting difficult for minorities, which he heartily endorses.
But Foley crosses the line when he says, in so many words, that some people are too stupid to have voting rights.
The usually plain-spoken Foley couches his contempt in political correctness, calling the objects of his disgust “logically deprived,” adding that only those “who have the ability to understand ... are allowed to vote.”
He reviles poor people, imagining “a big blue bus driving through public housing areas, showing non-English speakers ballots and where to put their X ...” After voting, they get a sandwich.
Public housing is, of course, code for freeloading nonwhites. That’s exactly how Jim Crow worked. Southern whites had the same disdain for blacks that Foley has for public housing residents and denied their right to vote.
Why does Foley bring up the “lunacy” of non-citizen voting when no one is calling for it? His weekly blather, painting Democrats as radicals, goes on, regardless of facts, evidence, or the Constitution.
Ken Watson
Foxboro
