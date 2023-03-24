Columns for late Sun Chronicle colleague showed humanity
To the editor:
Re: “A farewell to Rick Thurmond,” columns by Craig Borges and Larry Kessler, March 22:
Thank you, Craig Borges and Larry Kessler, for writing and publishing the kind, sweet words about your late friend and co-worker, Rick Thurmond.
In today’s turbulent times, when people almost always use words as weapons, reading these pieces felt like salve on my world-weary mentality.
In your words, I could feel the humanity — your humanity and Thurmond’s humanity.
I also want to thank you for the obituary, because I searched all over and couldn’t find one at first.
When a person’s life ends, and no one gives birth to an obituary, it always leaves me feeling sadder. You took care of that.
Pamela Braman
Attleboro