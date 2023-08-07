To the editor:
Re: "The Investigation into Donald J. Trump," Point/Counterpoint: COUNTERPOINT: "Unwarranted charges demonstrate two-tiered justice system" by Chris Talgo, commentary, Aug. 4:
Finally, a true-to-the-facts editorial in Friday's Sun Chronicle!
Thank you for printing the commentary by Chris Talgo, the editorial director at The Heartland Institute. There are many of us locally who are sickened by the obvious bias of this newspaper. The spewing of establishment talking-points that leave out important facts.
This one piece was a breath of fresh air. I'm sure there are other articles out there, and I challenge you to include them in the paper as well to present a balanced picture of the news! Give ALL of your readers something to look forward to and learn from.
I also want to say thanks to Karen Ostrom-Kelly in her recent letter to the editor of Aug. 1 (Re: "The left is gas lighting all of us," by Karen Ostrom-Kelly, letters, Aug. 1). You speak for many of us locally and I thank you for your lucid recounting of the facts on the conditions in our country. I agree, Sun Chronicle, report and let the people decide.
Carol Waite
Attleboro