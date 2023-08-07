To the editor:
Re: "The Investigation into Donald J. Trump," Point/Counterpoint: COUNTERPOINT: "Unwarranted charges demonstrate two-tiered justice system" by Chris Talgo, commentary, Aug. 4:
What an odd Opinion Page for the day after an ex-president of the United States was charged with four felony counts related to his failure to engage in a peaceful transfer of power after losing the 2020 election (the first ex-president to fail to do so since the Civil War).
You presented a debate on whether the Department of Justice is weaponized, thus completely buying into the framing offered as a defense by the ex-president and his Republican allies.
It was a biased waste of space. We are getting into the primary season. Let’s have some solid, cogent reasoned opinions -- based on facts and not presented to create outrage -- about what the policy differences are between the candidates. That would be useful to voters. Today’s opinion piece was not.
Abigail Addington-May
North Attleboro