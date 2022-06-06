To the editor:
You have to wonder how the families of shooting victims feel when they hear words like “Guns don’t kill people, evil does.”
Is our populace the most inherently evil in the world? I would like to think that we are not.
How do we rank in terms of number of deaths by firearms and gun ownership?
People can choose to be delusional or blindly ignorant but there is obvious correlation between the two.
In 2009 Craig Scott came to Norton High School. He was a survivor of Columbine and lost his sister Rachel in that shooting. It was so moving to hear the details of that horrible event and incomprehensible to me where we still are in terms of common sense gun laws.
Red Flag laws, bans on semi-automatic weapons, effective background checks, limits on magazine capacities and age restriction on gun purchases are all critical parts of resolving this crisis.
Is mental health part of the issue? Yes, but many attempt to use this a smoke screen to divert attention from effective gun laws.
I would argue it is more of a mental issue with those who blindly defend the Second Amendment at the expense of innocent lives.
Last week Congressman Chris Jacobs of New York, who represents a district near where the recent Buffalo shooting took place, announced he would not be seeking re-election. The reason is that he announced support for some of the common sense gun laws and got so much backlash from the Republican party he felt he could no longer run. That is shameful.
If you think the Second Amendment precludes us from making some meaningful reforms, you owe it to yourself to help prevent future deaths. Research what the United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand did in response to mass shootings.
Reform will happen here eventually, but it has already taken far too many decades.
Edward Smith
Seekonk