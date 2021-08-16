Firm’s mask mandate cost me my job
To the editor:
I am writing this letter concerning mask wearing. Enough is enough! We were told if we got the vaccination, we no longer had to wear the mask. I got the vaccination and now I’m being told I will soon have to wear the mask again. It appears I have been suckered!
I have been out of work since October 2020 because I can’t wear a mask for more than a few minutes at a time because of a health issue. During early Spring 2020 my employer forced me to wear a face shield. I was told if I didn’t comply, I couldn’t work there. I struggled with this burden to my breathing until the end of September 2020, when my employer told me I now had to wear a mask or I could no longer work there.
I made appointments with my doctors to see what I could do. My doctors wrote notes requesting my employer to let me continue wearing the shield without a mask.
At the end of September, three hours into my shift I was approached by management and told I had to leave if I wouldn’t wear a mask. I was told that doctors cannot overrule company policy. I worked for this company for almost 18 years. My job was in a distribution center. I had no contact with the public. The job didn’t have us working in small enclosed area, in fact the building is huge and open.
In closing, if you are concerned about this virus, wear a mask. I can’t wear the mask. This kind of mandate has cost me my employment. This isn’t right.
Hugh Buchanan
Attleboro
