City, North should compensate volunteers
To the editor:
Recently both North Attleboro and Attleboro have indicated they are seeking volunteers to fill positions on numerous boards/committees.
While volunteerism is a noble attribute for one to possess, those who might otherwise be so inclined to volunteer may also well recognize there is a significant difference between volunteering for a one-time event versus volunteering on a board or a committee, from the standpoint of time commitment.
Perhaps, there may be a way to achieve the goal of securing qualified volunteers that might prove to be beneficial to the municipalities seeking those volunteers and those volunteers willing to fill municipality requested positions.
One suggestion might be that if municipalities seeking volunteers were willing to compensate volunteers, through real estate tax credits for time spent volunteering, both the municipalities and the volunteers would obtain something of value for their efforts.
I suspect there are many individuals, possessing those qualities needed, who would not mind volunteering in exchange for a reduced real estate tax bill. The net result is that all parties benefit by receiving something of value.
Richard M. Kieltyka
North Attleboro
