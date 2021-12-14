Complaints with no substance or facts
To the editor:
Re; “Stranger than fiction,” by Bob Foley (column, Opinion Page, Dec. 10):
Another week, another column about nothing from Bob Foley where all he does is double down on the things and people he dislikes.
First he writes about a track coach who tried to get women to send him provocative photos of themselves to him. What he was really saying was “how dumb are women?” Did they actually send their photos to him?
Then he goes on to take a shot at a known liberal in actor Alec Baldwin over a tragedy that took a woman’s life. It was not Baldwin’s fault he was handed a loaded gun and now the assistant director on that movie has been indicted. Nice try Bobby.
His next Democratic victim is former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, who is now Labor Secretary. He slams his job performance in that job but of course did not give us one example of his claim.
He then goes on to ramble about the Second Amendment and how all citizens have a right to own guns to “protect themselves,” but my question is protect themselves from whom? Does he fear some military take over of the country? Talk about paranoia, which puts him in lockstep with the crazies that attacked the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.
I guess he is also clueless on the XL Pipeline and who exactly was going to benefit from that project. It was a project to take the dirtiest oil and pump it down to the Gulf Coast for export to other countries, not to be used in our country.
When it comes to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, I would much rather have Joe Biden in charge than Donald Trump who kissed Putin’s behind at every turn. Trump believed him over our own national intelligence. Russia is already dealing with a crippled economy and if he invades Ukraine, Biden will hit him where it hurts the most.
Biggest thing missing from Foley’s column was he didn’t even have the decency to mention the passing of Bob Dole, a true patriot, who gave so much and asked for so little in return.
Comparing Dole’s life of service to this country shows the contrast on just how far the GOP has fallen.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
