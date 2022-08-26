Condoning Donald Trump’s treasonous ways
To the editor:
Re: “Many questions, few answers,” by Bob Foley, column, Aug. 19:
Is it just me? When I read the columns and letters published in The Sun Chronicle, I wonder how many of the authors realize that their writings tell me much more about their own character than their topic.
In Bob Foley’s column on Aug. 19, he condones thievery, a crime. He bent over backwards in an attempt to cover up more unlawful activity by the former president.
What has fascinated me about this is that it shows what he really believes. He is just fine with Donald Trump stealing your documents. That’s right your documents.
He is comfortable with endangering all of our lives by allowing these papers to be in the unauthorized hands of a dangerous, racist and lying crackpot.
I have learned a lot from Foley’s writings. Unfortunately, it was all about what he really thinks. The bio that appears at the bottom of his column describes a teacher, a veteran and an engineer.
How disappointing it is that someone who is purported to be an honorable American citizen, by his own words, continually reveals himself to be something very different.
Dave Kane
Johnston, R.I.