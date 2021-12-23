Congratulations to City Councilor Laura Dolan
To the editor:
Re: “City charter goes gender neutral ... almost,” front page, Dec. 21:
Three years ago, Laura Dolan introduced legislation, which would change the language of our city charter to acknowledge that there are women that serve in the government of Attleboro. That piece of legislation has now been signed into law by our state legislature and Gov. Charlie Baker. This was no small undertaking — and long overdue. Back when our city charter was introduced — women didn’t even have the right to vote. Thank you, Councilor Dolan, for bringing this part of city government into this century.
I hope that some people in this city — woman and men both — will reach out to you and thank you for having the guts to take another step forward for women in this city. This is a very big deal.
Roxanne Houghton
Attleboro
