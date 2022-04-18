Congratulations to local Eagle Scouts for their work
To the editor:
Re: “Attleboro, Mansfield teenage trailblazers earn Eagle Scout rankings,” front page, April 13:
Lauren Morley of Mansfield “had been a Girl Scout since age 5” and “in addition to earning Eagle Scout status ... has also earned the highest award in Girl Scouts.” Morley earned the title of Patrol Leader “not long after” Troop 51 was formed, which suggests that the Girl Scouts prepared her well with leadership and organizational skills she continued to hone to earn awards in both groups.
Well done! I look forward to future stories above the fold that focus on what local Girl Scouts are doing beyond cookie sales — such as how Morley worked to have a piece of legislation passed.
Abigail Addington-May
North Attleboro