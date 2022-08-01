Consequences of outlawing abortion are worse than keeping it safe and legal
To the editor:
Re: “Many women suffer lifelong regrets after having an abortion,” by Kathy Hill, Voice of the Public, July 29:
Kathy Hill’s letter is a heartfelt reminder of how traumatizing the decision to have an abortion can be.
While her heart is in the right place, her reason for “... celebrating the Dobbs decision” is illogical. Hill feels outlawing abortion will save some women the experience she has witnessed in her faith-based (no surprise there) program.
Every new medical, technological, and cultural advance has unintended consequences. Just look at the disastrous effect of cell phones and social media on young people, yet we don’t outlaw the technology. Children are abused at the hands of pedophile clergy, but we don’t outlaw religion, do we?
While some women may regret their decision, their experience is not the experience of all women who have had abortions. Some women would tell you it was the best decision they could have made for themselves and their unborn child. They have no regrets whatsoever.
Hill hopes “millions” of women will be spared a regretful traumatic experience, but there are fewer than 700,000 abortions performed each year with about 10% of those considered medically necessary. Of those, how many are actually regretted? We have no statistics for that.
People naively believe all unwanted children born will be magically adopted into loving, supportive families to live happily ever after. Ha! Just look at our clogged and dysfunctional foster care system.
Outlawing abortion will have far more consequences than keeping it legal and safe for the small number of women that might choose to have one.
Seth Diamand
North Attleboro