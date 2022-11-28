Consider these changes in how we vote
To the editor:
Re: “Time for a change,” by Bob Foley, column, Nov 25:
Bob Foley had some great and some terrible suggestions about voting. However, he missed several much more important changes I would like to see.
Why is it that for federal elections, there are different rules in different states?
Shouldn’t the requirements to vote for federal government be the same in every state?
For state and local offices, I can understand that each state may have different requirements. Why do we vote on a weekday, when people are working and students are in high school or college?
Why not weekend voting, including Friday, Saturday and Sunday, in order to accommodate religious days?
Or if you don’t like that, why not make it a federal holiday at least?
Why not eliminate all computer voting, and have every vote on a paper ballot? Scanners can tally the vote, but this way, all votes can be checked by hand if need be.
If I’m not mistaken, all states require some form of ID to register to vote. Send a ballot to all registered voters. We pay taxes by mail-in, (some of us even pay onlins ..horrors!). What’s wrong with voting by mail? And if you haven’t already registered for whatever reason, why not be able to same day vote in person, if you can present the required ID? Voter rolls are on a computer, so officials should be able to check if one tries to register more than once.
And I like weighted voting. It’s like having more than one ‘favorite’ sports team. In conclusion Foley, you are an old fogy, get-off-my-lawn guy.
It’s 2022 and time for you to get with the times!
Paul Miles-Matthias
Seekonk