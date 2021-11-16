Consider Winslow Farm when donating this holiday season
To the editor:
As we near the holiday season it’s a time for us to be thankful for what we have and also a time for giving to those in need.
I will be giving one of my donations to the Winslow Animal Farm Sanctuary in Norton, which is operated in the capable hands of Debra White.
White provides care and shelter, along with a lot of love, for animals that are injured, abandoned, and in need of so much care. White has dedicated her life to helping these animals and the costs for this care and shelter are overwhelming.
I hope people out there reading this will make donations to this very worthy cause during this Holiday Season. Any amount, large or small, will be greatly appreciated with every dollar collected used for the care of these animals and upkeep of the farm.
This is also a wonderful place to bring your children during this fall season to see these animals up close and learn about their stories.
To make a donation that will be greatly appreciated contact White and staff at www.winslowfarm.com. Thanks to all who take the time to donate, and while you are at it tell a friend.
Aldo Ferrario
Mansfield
