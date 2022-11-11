Constitution does indeed address separation of church and state
To th editor:
Re: “Separation of church and state is a myth,” by Gerald F. Chase, Voice of the Public, Nov. 10:
Gerald F. Chase writes that the words “separation of church and state” do not appear in the United States Constitution, as if that means that the Constitution does not in fact mandate the separation.
However, Article VI states that “no religious Test shall ever be required as a Qualification to any Office or public Trust under the United States,” and the First Amendment, insisted upon by the states as a condition of ratifying the federal Constitution, states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”
These are the words that imply the separation of church and state, and have always been understood to do so. Certainly that is how James Madison, who drafted so much of the Constitution and fought for the separation of church and state throughout his career, understood them when he wrote, in 1811, that the “rightful authority” of the government is “limited by the essential distinction between civil and religious functions.”
Paul Guyer
Attleboro