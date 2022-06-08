Constitutional Convention is only way to change Amendments
To the editor:
Re: “Second Amendment does not fit our modern society,” by Peter Couming, Voice of the Public, June 7:
Peter Couming may be absolutely correct.
That being said, the founders provided a vehicle to address this problem. It’s called a Constitutional Amendment. The Bill of Rights are actually the first 10 amendments to our Constitution. They also provided us with a way to totally re-write the Constitution. This could be invoked if at least 35 States approve. That is called a Constitutional Convention.
I also find it interesting that this writer speaks of how “times were different then” and don’t apply to today’s society. Yet people want to destroy our history by defaming great men because they may have owned slaves, which was acceptable 200 years ago. At least be consistent when making arguments on people from 400 years ago to people of today.
Joseph Chabot
North Attleboro