Convincing people of reality is exhausting
To the editor:
Re: “Columnist says what many are thinking,” by Doug Gobin (Voice of the Public, Feb. 3):
Since Doug Gobin asked, no, I am not finding Bob Foley’s “facts” (or Gerald F. Chase’s letters, or Bruce Wessel’s, etc.) any more factual than ever, in reality, he’s still cherry picking and drawing incorrect conclusions at about the same rate.
The difference? I have less time to devote to writing letters to point out these absurd assertions. I have a full time job, try to exercise daily, have a volunteer position that takes some time, and am trying to focus on positive activities rather than trying to convince Foley, et al, that water is wet (that’s a metaphor, no one has actually claimed water is dry yet).
I will still attempt to at least see what Foley’s rant of the week is, and if there are claims that need correction, I will write as time allows. I speak only for myself, but it’s exhausting to consistently try to point out reality to those who seem averse to it.
Ellen Curran
North Attleboro