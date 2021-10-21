Cook should be allowed back at Plainville Senior Center
To the editor:
RE: “Departure of longtime Plainville Senior Center cook stirs up some controversy,” front page (Oct. 15)”
It is with much sadness and disappointment we learned that Dean Swift is not allowed to continue to make and sell his delicious luncheons inside the Plainville Senior Center as he has done this for years.
Our understanding was this was not a “town decision” but a “senior center” decision. This is a huge loss to many seniors that look forward to his lunches and supporting the Friends of Plainville Seniors.
We, along with many seniors are very discouraged and feel this decision should be reconsidered.
Craig and Gail Beaver
Wrentham
