Corporate giant Xfinity clearly cares little about the little guy
To the editor:
It has taken the virtually unannounced interruption of cable TV by Xfinity — to upgrade our boxes — to bemoan the closing of the Park Street service office in downtown Attleboro in 2015: An August surprise of pink tint, frozen video and resistant remote!
While it is true that parking is a problem downtown and the Xfinity inhabited narrow space, they were able to set up a kiosk for automatic bill-paying as well as some video displays.
Why did Xfinity pack up and move out of town to Mansfield Crossing?
Why could not they have acted as a good neighbor? Why did Park Street suffer another empty storefront?
A modest proposal, perhaps, but it appears to be the lilliputian Attleborans having been trampled under the heel of Xfinity, aka The Corporate Giant. Big Cable comes into our homes here in the city, and for some of us 70-something-old codgers, that means just a plain-old TV screen; an internet modem; and a land line.
Perhaps the municipal fathers-that-be, senior advocates and other civic actors could have negotiated initially (I know not) that Xfinity, as a contract article, maintain a customer site in a city of now some-47,000, instead of the ostensibly pristine place of 25,000.
So me would remark: Methinks I do protest too much when Xfinity put the kibosh on cable. But to this son of immigrants, who grew up in the television age of the 1950s and thereby learning basic English, pre-primary grades, perception is indeed reality. And it surely looks as if the big player Xfinity committed a personal foul on the little guy.
James Azevedo
Attleboro