Correction
Because of an editor’s error, a lie was presented as fact in a letter to the editor published in Thursday’s Sun Chronicle. A children’s picture book written by Vice President Kamala Harris was not handed out in “welcome kits” to migrant children being held at a facility in Long Beach, Calif. A single copy of the book had been donated during a citywide donation drive.
