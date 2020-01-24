Correction
Because of an editor’s error, the description of the circulation area for The Journal-News Independent that was listed in a guest column by James Tumbleson and printed in the Jan. 23 edition of The Sun Chronicle (“Stockholder questions Mansfield Bank merger meeting”) was incorrect. The weekly newspaper does circulate in Mansfield as well as Bridgewater and Raynham. It does not, however, circulate in Norton or Plainville.
