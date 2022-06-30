Cost for North bleachers is out of sight
To the editor:
Re: “Superintendent says price tag to replace
track, bleachers has jumped millions,” front page, June 29:
Just read the article in The Sun Chronicle about how the North Attleboro High School project cost estimates soared and the article refers to track, bleachers, and concession stand and restrooms.
Project cost went from the original estimate of $1.8 million to a price tag of $6 million. (Town Manager Michael) Borg is asking the Town Council to set aside $5 million, including $2.8 million in federal aid funds with a $1.8 million already approved and using the town’s free cash account for the project.
What in the world is this town coming to?
Instead of NAHS projects being completed, why doesn’t Borg take a ride around the town’s road system and other sites that need repair for public safety? Why not look at some relief to the taxpayers rather than funding projects for sports which the school budget, I believe, already is half of the town’s budget. Let us focus on what is really important: The health and welfare, tax relief and the community that makes North Attleboro a town.
Jeff Fraise
North Attleboro