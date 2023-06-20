Costs of not burying utility lines remains unknown
To the editor:
Re: “Verdict in Oregon wildfires case highlights risks utilities face amid climate change,” Business, thesunchronicle.com, June 19:
Raising the rates for critical infrastructure improvements, if it means that the utilities will go below ground, may be interesting to many communities looking to upgrade their grid.
How much do these communities annually pay for power failures? What is the general maintenance cost for their existing grid? How will floods impact the underground cables? The public should be encouraged to ask all of their questions. They need a fair accounting for the power failures that have historically happened and how it’s impacted Pacific, Gas & Electric and the entire community.
The last big power failure on Cape Cod lasted about five days and caused enormous supermarket food spoilage. Hundreds of bucket trucks from all over the country were stationed throughout the area. I don’t know if anyone ever calculated the sum total of losses.
Will PG&E be able to demonstrate that the rate hike fairly reflects the avoided cost of outages, general maintenance and losses to the community? Are there any other downsides, besides monetary, to installing underground cables? The whole country, especially Texas, wants to know.
Jan Kubiac
Hyannis