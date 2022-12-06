Could the richest man in the world buy the presidency?
To the editor:
Once Elon Musk runs out of financial challenges and has purchased or produced billion-dollar businesses that are only wealth accreting, does he look for loftier ego enhancing goals?
The one remaining, but seemingly unattainable, aspiration may very well be the United States presidency.
Constitutionally disqualified by his South African birth and Canadian naturalization, would it be such a stretch to imagine a scenario wherein Musk has allied with, and pumped money into, a vast far-right constituency that would not look unkindly upon a constitutional revision allowing him simultaneous citizenship and qualification to be president?
The Constitution is only a detriment, or a rallying motto, for the ethically challenged legislators who will support anyone who will perpetuate their careers, or line their pockets, and democracy be damned. The concept of a Donald Trump presidency, less than a decade ago, was a laughable possibility until it became a national nightmare.
Musk’s feigned allegiance to freedom of speech is as satisfying as gun rights, and anti — abortion to the voters, who are willingly destroying historically acquired rights to perpetuate their belief that the United States has lost its greatness and can only be redeemed by electing officials who hue to their values of non inclusiveness, isolationism and retrogression.
And Trump, in his usual self-serving manner, has called for the elimination of constitutional law as the first step for his return to power which may actually pave the way for a richer, younger and equally outrageous person to bypass him and snag the nomination for president.
Another unthinkable possibility becomes the horrendous reality!
Betty Ussach
Dartmouth