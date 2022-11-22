Council, and voters, decide on mayoral election
To the editor:
Many who scan or read The Sun Chronicle lately would conclude that said newspaper is the PR team for Paul Heroux. Spare us, please.
The fact is, according to the written rules, the Attleboro Municipal Council determines when the special election for mayor takes place, and it is the VOTERS who will choose the candidate to finish Heroux’s term — NOT Paul Heroux.
He can yap away, he can endorse, but he has no authorization to steer the voters toward his preference. None.
Zip. Nada.
Gerald F. Chase
Attleboro