Council has options to relieve seniors of tax burden
To the editor:
Re: “Mayor, council, aren’t doing enough for seniors,” by William Gallant (Voice of the Public, Nov. 5):
Recent letter to the editor penned by William Gallant cited the high cost of housing in Attleboro. He touched upon the subject of Attleboro retirees, many on fixed incomes, who are forced to make difficult financial decisions in order to keep the home they’ve lived in for decades.
The Attleboro City Council has been looking for a viable solution other than, or in addition to, the current city tax work off program for seniors. Current program is successful, but only for a limited number of participants. Now we have $17M in free cash. One possible solution is to provide an annual property tax credit, say $1,000/$1,500; to seniors (65, 70, 75); who have lived in their Attleboro homes for 30 (35, 40) years. This money would only be for a two or three year period.
Enough time for the city council to adopt a financially responsible, permanent accommodation to these long time property owners. A win-win situation! Remember these are our neighbors who have had careers at such local institutions as Balfour, Milady’s, Sillman’s, Swanks, Sturdy, Metals & Controls, etc., that made Attleboro the proud and attractive city that it is today.
Just a thought!
Joe Murphy
Attleboro
