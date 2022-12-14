Councilor is correct: Marijuana is a gateway drug
To the editor:
City Councilor Peter Blais is right. Marijuana is a gateway drug. In all my 33 years in law enforcement, I have never found one person who used cocaine or other hard drugs before using pot.
Yes, pot is a gateway drug, and when they want a greater high, they move on to something stronger. I guess those letters against Blais calling it a gateway drug, might have been from pot shop owners or employees.
In my opinion, we don’t need more pot facilities in Attleboro. We certainly don’t need them anywhere other than in the industrial areas.
Donald Hebert
Attleboro