Court ruling guarantees our right to possess firearms
To the editor:
Re: “Columnist is inconsistent in his arguments.” by Paul Miles-Matthias, Voice of the Public, Dec. 12:
Paul Miles-Mathias’ letter contains some interesting opinions.
One item that he states as fact is “The Constitution does not guarantee individuals a right to own guns. That was decided by SCOTUS in 2008, in Columbia v Heller.”
In the case of District of Columbia v. Heller, the justices ruled 5-4 that the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution does guarantee an individual the right to possess firearms independent of service in a state militia.
Hopefully, the remainder of Miles-Mathias letter is more accurate.
Ed Schagrin
Rehoboth