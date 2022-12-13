Cowardly Republicans should be tossed out
To the editor:
Re: “Senate Republicans turn on Trump over suspend-the-Constitution talk,” Politico, 12-5-22, Everett and Levine.
Donald Trump first tried to overthrow the government physically, and now has called for disregarding “articles” of the Constitution. You know, the articles about organizing the government into three branches, and encompassing things like elections, federal-state and foreign relations, and amendments to the founding law.
In response to this transparent lurch toward despotism, Republican senators have offered the most supercilious and mercenary comments imaginable, almost as bad as Trump’s monstrous proposal.
Senator Rob Portman of Ohio says the proposal “makes no sense.” No, what makes no sense is Portman’s inability to call it what it is.
Senator John Cornyn of Texas says, “I’m at a loss for words.” No, Cornyn has lost his integrity, not his words.
Senator John Thune of South Dakota says the idea is “going to diminish his influence a lot.” Diminish? Trump’s influence should now be extinguished, and Thune’s should be greatly diminished.
Senator Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia says the idea “sounded like a little crazy talk to me.” Her tepid response makes her a lunacy candidate as well.
Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa remarks that Trump’s proposal is “unconstitutional.” Tell us something that fifth graders don’t know, Chuck. More to the point, is it not actually seditious? Despotic? Monarchist?
Cowering Republicans who offer much less than even a tongue-lashing should have their good reputations term-limited.
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah