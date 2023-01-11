Crazy times, indeed
To the editor:
Twenty-first century high drama cases give us the illusion that we are dealing with crime in America. But the Chicago Tribune reports that thousands of times officers didn’t respond to 911 calls for over an hour in their city. Why would we worry about those cases when we’ve got Gabby Petito and the four college students in Idaho to entertain ourselves with nightly?
Lying used to be a crime. Nobody serves time for that piddly stuff anymore. Consider Donald Trump and the five-figure number of times he fibbed or exaggerated during his term of office. And now, George Santos writes a completely fake life script for himself, and gets elected to Congress.
Seems nothing can be done, since our whole righteous Christian culture has adopted Lenin’s dictum, “Lying is justified by our objectives.”
Hey, neighbor, did you hear Bryan Kohberger got stopped on the freeway heading back to his parent’s house last month in the same white Elantra he did the crime in? They even have a video of it. You should check it out. Crazy, huh?
Kimball Shinkoskey
Woods Cross, Utah